Will augment efforts to rehabilitate riot victims: Centre, AAP govt. tell HC

The Centre and city government assured the Delhi High Court on Friday that they will augment all the efforts made to rehabilitate the victims of recent riots in north-east Delhi..

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh said that the Centre and state government and municipal corporation of east Delhi were required to ensure safety, security and hygiene of the people residing in the relief camps set up in north-east Delhi post the riots.

Central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan and Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra further assured the high court that they will also take steps to secure health of the riot victims and to provide a fire engine, ambulance, mobile toilets and counsellors at the camps.

The maintenance and upkeep of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation as well as providing beds and linen in the camps there would also be taken care of, they said.

They further said that they will look into setting up three additional camps at Bapu Nagar -25 Feet Road, Santosh Marriage Home-Mustafabad and Madrasa Babul Ulloom, Jafrabad for the riot victims.

The applications were filed in a plea alleging hate speech by various political figures from several parties, including Congress, BJP and AAP, and seeking lodging of FIRs against them.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on March 24.

