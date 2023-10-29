ADVERTISEMENT

Will ask Home Dept. to deploy bus marshals as home guards: Kailash Gahlot

October 29, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

Minister says services of civil defence volunteers working as bus marshals won’t be terminated

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot addressing a press conference on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said he will direct the Home Department to deploy the city’s bus marshals as home guards so that their jobs remain intact.

The development comes amid a recent order to terminate the services of civil defence volunteers working as marshals in city buses from November 1.

‘No job loss’

At a press conference, Mr. Gahlot, who also serves as the Home Minister, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had repeatedly stressed that the services of the volunteers working as bus marshals will not be terminated.

“As per the Chief Minister’s direction, I will be issuing directions to the Home Secretary that bus marshals continue to work. The government stands with each bus marshal. We will ensure that they are be deployed as home guards and that passengers get a comfortable environment in Delhi’s buses,” he said.

