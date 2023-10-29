HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will ask Home Dept. to deploy bus marshals as home guards: Kailash Gahlot

Minister says services of civil defence volunteers working as bus marshals won’t be terminated

October 29, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot addressing a press conference on Saturday.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot addressing a press conference on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said he will direct the Home Department to deploy the city’s bus marshals as home guards so that their jobs remain intact.

The development comes amid a recent order to terminate the services of civil defence volunteers working as marshals in city buses from November 1.

‘No job loss’

At a press conference, Mr. Gahlot, who also serves as the Home Minister, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had repeatedly stressed that the services of the volunteers working as bus marshals will not be terminated.

“As per the Chief Minister’s direction, I will be issuing directions to the Home Secretary that bus marshals continue to work. The government stands with each bus marshal. We will ensure that they are be deployed as home guards and that passengers get a comfortable environment in Delhi’s buses,” he said.

Related Topics

Delhi / public transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.