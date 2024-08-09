Will argue my case: Yasin Malik tells Delhi HC

Separatist leader Yasin Malik on Friday told the Delhi High Court that he wished to argue for himself against a National Investigation Agency (NIA) plea seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief, who is serving a life term in the case, turned down the court’s suggestion to appoint a lawyer on his behalf. “I argued myself [earlier]. I will argue myself. I know my case much better. There was no lawyer in the trial court,” Malik, who was virtually present for the court proceedings from Tihar jail, said.

On May 29 last year, the High Court issued notice to Malik on the NIA’s plea seeking death penalty for him in the terror funding case and sought his presence before it on the next date.

The High Court posted the hearing on the matter for September 19. It said Malik “may think again” about having legal representation in the case. “He has the right to contest in individual capacity but any litigant must be equipped with legal assistance,” the court said.

“We would prefer appointing an amicus so that he can keep a watch on his interest also... You may argue in-person. Simultaneously, a good advocate from criminal side can be appointed as amicus to argue from your side,” it told Malik.

Opposes virtual hearing

Malik also opposed appearing through virtual mode, arguing that he was physically present in the trial court without any law and order issues arising. “I was produced physically in the trial court until conviction. They don’t want to give me a fair trial. This is against the ethics of fair trial,” he said, adding that the High Court did not hear him before directing his virtual presence from jail.

The Bench asked Malik to approach the Supreme Court to mount a challenge to the production order if he was aggrieved.

Malik replied, “I want to come physically but if the court allows virtual hearing, I will appear through that mode.”

Earlier, jail authorities had filed an application seeking permission for Malik’s virtual appearance in the case on grounds that he was a “very high-risk prisoner”. The request was allowed by the High Court.

On May 24, 2022, a trial court here sentenced Malik to life imprisonment after holding him guilty for offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.

Malik had pleaded guilty to the charges, including those under the UAPA, and was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Appealing against the sentence, the NIA had emphasised that a terrorist could not be sentenced to life term only because he had pleaded guilty and chosen not to go through trial. While seeking enhancement of the sentence to death penalty, the NIA had said that if “such dreaded terrorists” were not given capital punishment because they pleaded guilty, there would be complete erosion of the sentencing policy, and terrorists would have a way out to avoid capital punishment.

