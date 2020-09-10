Will approach Supreme Court against slum demolition: AAP

New Delhi

The AAP on Thursday said that the Central government has started pasting notices outside many slums that their houses will be demolished and added that they will approach the Supreme Court against it.

“BJP is pasting these notices outside houses in slums across Delhi. These notices are against humanity, against the constitution, against the right to live. I want to tell BJP that till Arvind Kejriwal is alive, till then not even one family’s house will be allowed to be demolished,” AAP National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha said while addressing a press conference.

Terming the notices as “illegal”, Mr. Chadha said that the party will approach the Supreme Court against them and also protest on the streets.

Mr. Chadha also alleged that it was a conspiracy by the BJP and demolishing a person’s house without giving an alternative accomodation was against the law.