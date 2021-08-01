‘Will approach President on indifferent attitude of govt.’

Bhiduri accuses govt. of ‘trampling upon all Constitutional, democratic norms’

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday accused the Delhi government of “trampling upon all Constitutional and democratic norms” during the recently concluded monsoon session of the Assembly.

‘Opposition muzzled’

He alleged the Delhi government had done so by not allowing any discussion on the problems being faced by the people and trying to muzzle to voice of the Opposition.

“I along with other BJP MLAs will approach the President and the Lok Sabha Speaker to file a complaint against the indifferent attitude of the Delhi government and the functioning of the State Assembly,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Before the commencement of any Assembly session, the LoP said, the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee is held where the Opposition is also represented.

Then, he said, it is decided in the BAC what issues will come up for discussion or debate in the House during the session. However, Mr. Bidhuri alleged, the Kejriwal government had bid goodbye to such traditions.