‘Will approach every party over statehood’

Stating that Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats could prove vital for whoever forms the next government, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he would make granting Delhi full statehood a prerequisite for AAP’s support to the government.

Addressing three public meetings in the city on Monday evening, Mr. Kejriwal appealed to Delhiites to vote for AAP with the aim of “making Delhi a full State”, and not getting caught up in “making a Prime Minister”.

Lists reasons

At the last rally of the day in Raghubir Nagar in west Delhi, Mr. Kejriwal listed out all the reasons he thinks Delhi should be a full State — so that his government can implement 85% reservation for Delhi students and jobseekers in colleges and government jobs respectively, improve law and order through State government-control over police and provide affordable housing for all Delhiites.

“Maybe we won’t have to launch a movement [for full statehood]. There are seven seats in Delhi. This time they are nervous about each and every seat. With seven seats, a government can be formed or can fall. Maybe their government being formed is up to us. We will say ‘make Delhi a full state first’,” he said.

At the rally at Janakpuri, which was earlier in the evening, Mr. Kejriwal said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promised him support of the people of their respective States for the demand of full statehood while they all addressed a rally in Andhra on Sunday.

He added that he would “go to all political leaders and parties” to seek support for the demand for statehood.

Hits out at UP CM

At his first rally for the day at Delhi Cantonment, the AAP national convener hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for saying that the Army was “Modi’s fauj”, terming the BJP leader’s statement an “insult” to the armed forces.