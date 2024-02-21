Will announce tie-up with Congress for Delhi soon: Kejriwal

February 21, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that seat-sharing talks with the Congress for the Capital’s seven Lok Sabha seats were in “the final stage” and that the alliance would be announced very soon.

Responding to media queries about the progress on seat-sharing talks between AAP and the Congress, which are members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Several rounds of discussions have happened. Things are in the final stage. Very soon, alliance with them [Congress] will be announced.”

The AAP chief said that the two parties were also holding seat-sharing discussions for other States, though not for Punjab.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister had on Sunday met Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and said that seat-sharing talks with the INDIA bloc partner were progressing as going solo in Delhi would make the contest easier for the BJP.

Mr. Kejriwal had also told reporters that AAP’s decision to contest the election in Punjab separately was a “mutually agreed” one and there was “no bad blood” between the INDIA bloc partners.

On February 8, Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s national general secretary (organisation), blamed the Congress for not coming to the table for talks and announced the party’s candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

Five days later, the party said it had offered just one seat to the Congress in the national capital, adding that it was “tired of protracted negotiations” over the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.