Will announce tie-up with Congress for Delhi soon: Kejriwal

Seat-sharing talks on with INDIA bloc partner for other States, except Punjab, AAP chief says, adds discussions over city’s 7 seats ‘in final stage’

February 21, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Several rounds of discussions between AAP and Congress have happened, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Several rounds of discussions between AAP and Congress have happened, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference. | Photo Credit: PTI

:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that seat-sharing talks with the Congress for the Capital’s seven Lok Sabha seats were in “the final stage” and that the alliance would be announced very soon.

Responding to media queries about the progress on seat-sharing talks between AAP and the Congress, which are members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Several rounds of discussions have happened. Things are in the final stage. Very soon, alliance with them [Congress] will be announced.”

The AAP chief said that the two parties were also holding seat-sharing discussions for other States, though not for Punjab.

The Chief Minister had on Sunday met Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and said that seat-sharing talks with the INDIA bloc partner were progressing as going solo in Delhi would make the contest easier for the BJP.

Mr. Kejriwal had also told reporters that AAP’s decision to contest the election in Punjab separately was a “mutually agreed” one and there was “no bad blood” between the INDIA bloc partners.

On February 8, Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s national general secretary (organisation), blamed the Congress for not coming to the table for talks and announced the party’s candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

Five days later, the party said it had offered just one seat to the Congress in the national capital, adding that it was “tired of protracted negotiations” over the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

