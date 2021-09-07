Will always fight for traders’ rights: Gupta

New Delhi

07 September 2021

BJP leader tries to woo community

State BJP president Adesh Gupta, addressing representatives of various traders’ organisations at the party office here on Monday, said the BJP was the largest political party in the world, thanks to a “very big contribution” from the traders’ class.

Every trader associated with the party keeps the interest of the nation above everything else. They had also helped the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The BJP has always and will always stand with the traders community and keep fighting for their rights for which it is committed,” Mr. Gupta said.

“During both the COVID-19 waves, it was the trading community which bore the brunt of electricity’s fixed charges,” he said.

The BJP had raised this issue during the first wave, but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Gupta alleged, only “partially resolved” the issue and traders were left to fend for themselves with the State government not bothering about them at all.

He also alleged that the Delhi government had decided to put the burden of CCTV cameras installed at various locations in Delhi on traders.

“It is indicative of the fact that the Kejriwal government doesn’t care for the interests of the traders. It is therefore, imperative for traders to understand as to who is with them and who is against,” he said.