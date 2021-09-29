Wildlife conservation campaign from Oct. 2

New Delhi

29 September 2021 01:37 IST

The Delhi government will organise a Wildlife Conservation Awareness Campaign at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary from October 2, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday.

Mr. Rai said the government had planted 1.70 crore trees in the Capital in the last seven years and the green cover of the city had increased by 2,500 hectares.

“To curb pollution in Delhi, tree plantation drives have been great contributors. The balance, which trees create in the environment is being restored by the government aggressively,” Mr. Rai said.

