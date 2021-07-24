Wife of TMC MLA robbed

NEW DELHI

24 July 2021 03:15 IST

The wife of TMC MLA and former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vivek Gupta was robbed of her bag by a gang in south-east Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Friday afternoon, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said the victim, Kanika Gupta, is currently residing at a hotel in Lodhi Colony. A case charge of theft has been registered.

The incident happened when she was in her car with her driver on Defence Colony flyover. A man intercepted their vehicle following which the driver deboarded the car. Suddenly, another person distracted her following which, she too, deboarded the car.

Next, when she got inside the car, she found that her bag containing cash, phone, gold coin and documents was missing. Further probe is under way, the police added.