Wife of ‘missing’ Army jawan moves High Court to trace husband

The wife of a Army jawan has moved the Delhi High Court seeking to trace her husband, who has been missing since May last year.

Neethu filed a habeas corpus plea seeking to produce her husband before the HC. A habeas corpus plea is used to secure release of a person from illegal detention.

She said her husband Havildar (Driver Special) Shiju of the 140 Air Defence Regiment has been missing since May 29 last year.

Her petition said she has reason to believe that her husband has been wrongly confined to cover up alleged malpractices spotted by Shiju in Airawat Canteen, Patiala. She said Shiju, who has been serving in the Army for 17 years, was one of the people in charge of the canteen.

In her petition, she claimed that her husband was on sick leave from April 4 to May 1, 2018, after which he left for Command Hospital, Chandimandir, as per the instructions recorded in the movement order.

She said her husband was in the Command Hospital from May 1 to May 28. The petition said he was ordered to proceed to Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment, accompanied by two guards.

On May 28, she received a call from her husband that they had reached New Delhi railway station and taken a room nearby. The next day, the family received a call that Shiju had run away.

An FIR was registered at Kunnamangalam Police station in Kerala, which was later transferred to Paharganj police station in Delhi. The plea has contended that investigation into the case has not progressed even after a year.