Wife of constable who died of virus gives birth

He was first COVID-19 fatality in force; kin await ₹1 crore ex gratia announced by CM

Nine months after Delhi Police Constable Amit Kumar died — the first casualty of COVID-19 in the force — his wife on January 15 gave birth to their daughter. The daughter has been nick-named ‘Annie’, which the wife said was as per the wishes of the late official.

Amit died of the virus on May 5, after which his wife Pooja and their 3-year-old son also tested positive for COVID-19. On the 13th day of his death, while she was in the quarantine centre, she found out that she was pregnant.“Amit used to say if we ever have a daughter, we will name her Annie so I kept it as her nickname. I have also decided on her real name – Ojasvi,” said Pooja adding that she was discharged from the hospital on Monday. For Pooja, Annie’s birth feels like Amit has returned in her form. “It’s just my belief… I conceived her around the same time he left us… also, she looks exactly like him… the resemblance is uncanny”. Meanwhile, the family is still waiting for the ex gratia of ₹1 crore announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal at the time of the official’s death.

“We have no knowledge where the file is. We were informed that the government department needed some documents, all of which we have and we submitted. them too. We were later informed that the file has been rejected on the ground that Amit wasn’t on COVID-19 duty...we do not know what is but we aren’t sure what’s happening,” Ms. Pooja said.

However, she was offered a job in the force for which she has received communication and has a test scheduled in March. for the same. “I hope I clear the test and get the job,” she said.

On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Delhi Police Headquarters and paid his respects to the “Covid Warriors” of Delhi Police whose names were written on a board. According to Delhi Police sources, 33 police officials have died of COVID-19 and none of them have received the ex-gratia of ₹1 crore as announced by the Delhi government for frontline workers, including those whose files have been rejected on the grounds that they were not on COVID-19 duty.

Aruna Sharma, wife of Inspector Sanjay Sharma — who had died of the virus in August — said she has also who had also received a rejection letter. She said she said that she had had approached the Chief Minister’s office via phone and urged the officials for an audience of five minutes to be able to present her case. “He was posted in Police Control Room Unit and he was taking rounds of all the red zones as well. How can they say he wasn’t on COVID-19 duty?” she asked.