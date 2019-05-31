Wife of Civil Defence employee found dead

A 55-year-old woman, wife of a Civil Defence employee, allegedly jumped to her death from her residence in Dwarka on Thursday morning.

A senior police officer said that a PCR call was received around 7a.m. from the deceased’s neighbour informing that the victim was lying unconscious at a vacant plot. She was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The police said that during enquiry, it was found that her husband had gone for a morning walk when the incident happened.

“He had also asked her to come for a walk but she refused. Their three sons were sleeping at that time,” the officer said.

The police said that the deceased’s family told them that she was diabetic and was depressed because of health problems. However, no note has been recovered so far, the police said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that she went to the roof of the four-storey building and jumped from there. However, the incident is being investigated,” the officer said adding that a post-mortem report will ascertain the cause of death after which necessary action will be taken.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)