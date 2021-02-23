Wife kills husband for being ‘abusive’

A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, the police said on Monday.
DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said Sarita Devi strangulated 38-year-old Sikandar Sahni with a saree and later took him to Safdarjung hospital where he was declared brought dead.
“During interrogation, she told the police that her husband was an alcoholic despite being a chronic tuberculosis patient and was not doing any work. He used to beat and abuse her daily in front of her children,” the DCP said. The post-mortem revealed multiple ligature marks on the victim’s neck.
In another murder case, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his mother by stabbing her multiple times with a screwdriver at their home in north-east Delhi’s Khajoori Khas on Sunday at 10 p.m., the police said.
Sushil Pandey committed the crime when his mother Ramlalli Devi scolded him for his drinking habit and refused to give him money to buy liquor, they added.
