Wife, ex-wife held for planning murder of DTC driver

‘Both hatched plan to claim property; daughter also involved’

Days after a DTC driver was shot dead by bike-borne assailants, the police have arrested his wife, ex-wife and the latter’s daughter for allegedly hiring a sharpshooter and hatching the murder plan.

The incident occurred on July 7 when the police received a call that 45-year-old Sanjeev Kumar was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital. After police rushed to the spot, Kumar’s wife Geeta alias Najma, the complainant, told the police that she, along with her husband and son, was returning from the vegetable market when her husband was shot.

After further interrogation of Najma, who was evading the questions, she stated that her husband worked at the Kalkaji Depot and a few workers there threatened to kill him. On checking her phone, the police found that Najma had deleted a picture of the number plate of her husband’s motorbike. She took the photo on July 5 and deleted it the same day, which raised suspicion among the officers.

During further probe, Najma broke down and told the police that she was Kumar’s second wife. Kumar’s ex-wife Geeta lived with her son and two daughters in a rented house in Dakshinpuri. She disclosed that as Kumar was ill-treating her, she hatched a plan with Geeta’s help to kill him and divide his wealth equally.

Geeta and Najma used to communicate over a phone that the latter used to hide at a neighbour’s house. Najma then contacted her cousin Iqbal to arrange for a sharpshooter and came in touch with Nayum, who fixed a murder deal for ₹15 lakh, officers said.

“She (Najma) sent the picture of the number plate of Kumar’s motorcycle to Nayum and later deleted it. The sharpshooter was informed that she along with the deceased would go to the vegetable market in Govindpuri on July 7 around 7 p.m.,” DCP(South East) Esha Pandey said.

Following this, the sharpshooter Nayum and Iqbal reached Govindpuri and kept a watch on the deceased; they took their position at an eatery near a petrol pump. Kumar was subsequently shot dead, the DCP added.

While Iqbal and Nayum are still absconding The ex-wife’s daughter, Komal, 21, has been arrested for her involvement in the murder, the police added.