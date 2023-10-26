Wife can’t be compelled to work just because she has a degree: Delhi HC

October 26, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - New Delhi

Merely because a wife is holding a degree of graduation, she cannot be compelled to work to avoid claiming maintenance from the husband, the Delhi High Court has said dismissing a husband’s plea seeking a reduction in maintenance payable to his wife.

A bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna observed though there is no denial that the wife is a graduate having a degree, but she has never been gainfully employed.

“No inference can be drawn that merely because the wife is holding a degree of graduation, she must be compelled to work. It can also not be presumed that she is intentionally not working solely with an intent to claim interim maintenance from the husband,” the high court said in its recent order on October 12.

The high court was dealing with two cross petitions filed by both the husband and the wife against each other. The husband had sought to reduce the interim maintenance awarded by a family court here from Rs 25,000 per month to Rs 15,000 per month. The wife had challenged the same family court order seeking it to be increased to Rs 1,25,000 per month.

The high court rejected the wife’s plea noting that she has “neither been able to show that the estimation of the income of the husband is incorrect or that he has a much higher monthly income”.

The parties got married in January 1999 and one son was born from the wedlock in April 2000. Later, differences cropped up between the two and the husband filed a petition for divorce on the ground of cruelty and desertion in September 2013.

The wife had before the family court sought interim maintenance during the pendency of the divorce case. She stated that the monthly expenditure of herself and the son is about Rs 70,000 per month aside from medical expenditure and educational expenditure of the child etc. She sought maintenance in the sum of Rs 1,25,000 per month.

She asserted that the husband is a practicing lawyer and has lucrative practice aside from income from other sources.

The husband, on the other hand, claimed that his income is about Rs 25,000 per month and that he is “hand to mouth and is meeting his expenditure by borrowing money from his mother, friends and relatives”. He further stated that the wife along with the son was residing in a flat which was owned by him and for which monthly EMIs were still being paid by him.

