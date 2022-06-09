Wife arrested, minor son held for killing man in west Delhi

A 45-year-old man was killed by his 39-year-old wife and 17-year-old son in west Delhi’s Jwala Puri following an argument between the couple over the man’s unemployment and poor living standards, the police said.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the duo used a hammer and a pair of scissors to kill the victim on Wednesday, after which the mother was arrested and her juvenile son were apprehended on the same day.

The police received a complaint around 3 a.m. that a person was lying on the road in Jwala Puri in an injured condition. On reaching the spot, the police found the victim lying in a pool of blood. His body had multiple injury marks on his chest and other body parts. The body was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post mortem and a case was lodged under Sections 302 for murder and 34 for common intention under the Indian Penal Code.

The police said the deceased, identified as Dinesh, was working at a shoe repair shop, and he had frequent arguments with his wife, Ritu, 39, over trivial issues and “poor living standards”. Upon sustained interrogation, the wife disclosed that she killed her husband with the help of her son. She also said she was frustrated with Dinesh as he was unemployed. The scuffle broke out on Tuesday.