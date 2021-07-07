Delhi

Wife and son of Air Force officer killed

Wife and son of an Air Force employee were found murdered at their residence in south-west Delhi’s Palam Village on Tuesday evening, the police said.

DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said the victims have been identified as Babita Verma (52) and her son Gaurav (27). The police said a PCR call was received from Krishan Swaroop Sudhir (55), an accountant in Air Force, who said his wife and son had been killed. “Prima facie, injuries seems to be blunt, caused by a heavy dumbbell,” Mr. Singh said.

A murder case has been registered and probe is on.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2021 12:48:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/wife-and-son-of-air-force-officer-killed/article35181264.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY