Widow of self-employed man awarded ₹26 lakh

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹26 lakh to the widow of a 45-year-old self-employed man in a 2018 road accident death case.

The man died on the spot after being hit by a motorcycle. He was standing on the roadside for a conveyance to reach home.

Initially, there was no clue either about the vehicle or its owner. The police had lodged an accident case against an unknown person.

The victim’s wife, the complainant, came to know about the offending vehicle when she visited the spot three days after the accident where a man told her that he had noted down the registration number and knew the driver. He also gave his evidence but the court found contradiction in his statement.

Interestingly, the driver himself gave away while defending himself in reply to the claim petition.

“The driver himself has come to the rescue of contention of petitioners with regard to accident having been caused by him. The defence taken on his behalf in written statement was that he was plying his vehicle properly and it was the deceased who was negligent in plying his vehicle,” Presiding Officer of the tribunal Savita Rao said.

“The driver, thereby, admitted regarding the accident of deceased having been caused by the vehicle being driven by him, though in his anxiety to put the burden upon the deceased and to save himself from the clutches of law, he mentioned regarding the negligence of deceased in driving the motorcycle without looking into the fact that the deceased was on foot,” Ms. Rao further said.

The tribunal directed the insurer of the vehicle to pay the compensation amount on behalf of the driver and owner of the offending vehicle.