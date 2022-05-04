Widespread belief that BJP behind riots, AAP says based on its survey

BJP terms the survey ‘baseless’, dares it to make details public

BJP terms the survey ‘baseless’, dares it to make details public

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday shared details of a survey in which it had asked people to name the party they believed was behind the acts of hooliganism and riots in the country.

On Wednesday AAP said almost 91% of the 11.5 lakh respondents from the Capital who participated in the survey over the past two weeks believed that BJP was behind such incidents of violence.

Moreover, 89% of the respondents felt that among all political parties, BJP had the highest number of “goons and illiterate people”.

‘Share details’

Hitting back at AAP, the BJP termed the survey as “baseless and unfounded” and asked why AAP was shying away from publicly sharing details of its survey.

“Even the general public has accepted that the BJP is to be blamed for riots, hooliganism, and unrest in the country. They [BJP] start spreading hatred and instigate riots wherever they gain power in the country,” said senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday.

He added that the BJP had no idea of how to run a government, a school, or a hospital. “They never discuss education or employment,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Responding to his allegations, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said Mr. Sisodia’s statements and the survey amounted to AAP being a witness, lawyer, and judge of its own case. Mr. Gupta said the BJP “needs no certificate” from the leader of a party that is running with the support of “goondas and rioters”.

“He needs to be reminded that the main accused of the Delhi riots Tahir Husain is an AAP councillor while MLA Amantullah Khan was involved in getting the then Chief Secretary beaten up. AAP’s Gurugram leader Nisha Singh is behind bars for being involved in violence,” Mr. Gupta added.

Politics over garbage

AAP further cornered the BJP on the issue of sanitation, saying if garbage, which is allegedly not being picked up by the BJP-ruled north civic body in Karol Bagh, is not collected by Wednesday evening, AAP would dump it outside the residence of the Delhi BJP chief.

AAP in-charge of municipal corporations, Durgesh Pathak, alleged that the garbage collection has stopped in Karol Bagh as BJP has not paid the private company that is tasked with collecting garbage in the area.

“For the past ten days, garbage has not been collected in any of the seven wards in the Karol Bagh zone. Garbage is strewn around the community, around people’s homes, and out on the streets. The locals are extremely troubled and irritated. They are unable to leave their homes,” Mr. Pathak said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused Mr. Pathak of “blowing up issues and misrepresenting facts.”

“Durgesh Pathak today tried to mislead people by saying that for the last 10 days garbage is not being lifted from 7 central Delhi ward areas, while the truth is that due to lapse of agreement between North DMC and the concerned company, there has been some problem for the past three to four days,” Mr. Kapoor said.