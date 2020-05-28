‘Why were DU principals repatriated in a hurry?’

New Delhi

28 May 2020 01:19 IST

Governing body members of Aurobindo College and Delhi College of Arts and Commerce wrote to the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor questioning the recent move to repatriate officiating principals of these colleges and called for the decision to be quashed.

They also requested that the matter be referred to governing bodies of the colleges.

In a sudden move on Sunday night, principals of the two DU colleges were issued notices through university representatives to be removed from their post and repatriated.

Advertising

Advertising

Anupam Kumar and Jaitender Mathur, governing body members of the two colleges respectively, in two similar letters to the V-C questioned the “hurry” with which the order was executed on a holiday.

They demanded to know as to why the entire governing body of the colleges were not taken into confidence. They also stated that according to university ordinances, ad hoc arrangements and appointments are to be decided by the governing body and that a couple of members were not competent to take such an administrative decision.

“As such the whole procedure adopted in this case seems to be a hurried one and to intentionally ignore the entire legally authorised governing body of this college,” the letters stated, requesting that the action be quashed and the matter be referred to the full strength of the governing body.