Why were complaints against Khakha ignored, asks Atishi

August 27, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

Minister seeks report from Chief Secretary, asks who previously handled complaints of sexual harassment against the official accused of rape

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Atishi said that not taking action encourages wrongdoers.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Delhi Minister Atishi on Saturday shot off a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar asking why the suspended officer accused of raping a minor multiple times was allowed to work despite several sexual harassment complaints against him in the past.

She sought a report on it from the Chief Secretary by August 28 and asked about the officials who had previously handled complaints against the accused officer.

Premoday Khakha, 51, who worked as a deputy director in the Women and Child Development Department, is accused of raping a minor over several months and impregnating her. On Friday, The Hindu reported that Mr. Khakha was accused of sexual misconduct by several women in the past. An internal committee was constituted to look into the matter. However, it gave a clean chit to him.

Ms. Atishi wrote to the Chief Secretary about the “systemic and reckless negligence” shown regarding several past harassment cases. She questioned why he was allowed to work in the department despite complaints against him.

“This is an extremely serious issue. Not taking action in time encourages wrongdoers,”she said.

The Minister said if complaints of sexual harassment against the official were in the knowledge of senior officers, then it raises very serious questions. “How are complaints handled, inquiries done and disciplinary action taken? How can senior officials turn a blind eye to such complaints?” she asked.

