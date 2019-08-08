Delhi

Why use Urdu, Persian terms in FIR, asks HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to explain why Urdu or Persian terms are used in an FIR when the same are not used by the complainant.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said: “Too much flowery language, the meaning of which is to be found out by a dictionary, should not be used. An FIR should be in the words of the complainant. The police is there for public at large and not just for persons with doctorate degree in Urdu or Persian. Simple language should be used, instead of high-sounding words.”

