Why only spas not allowed to resume services, High Court asks Delhi govt.

New Delhi

25 November 2020 00:30 IST

Query comes after Centre says it has cleared the decks

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the AAP government on why spas were not being allowed to open even though everything else like markets, gyms, restaurants, metro and buses was operational in the Capital.

Justice Navin Chawla’s query came after the Central government said it has issued an office memorandum on November 18 allowing reopening of spas.

The Delhi government’s counsel said that he was given oral instructions that spas would not be reopened in view of the COVID-19 third wave. The counsel also sought time to file an affidavit giving reasons for the same.

“Why only spas? What is so special about spas? You have opened everything else. Look at markets, restaurants, metros, buses, all are open and running full time,” the Bench remarked.

During the hearing, the Central government told the court that while it “has cleared the decks” for reopening spas, the final decision with regard to the same has been left to the Delhi government.

The case was posted for hearing on December 4.

It was hearing a plea moved by several persons who run spas, which have been shut since the first lockdown was enforced in Delhi.

The spa owners have contended that they have been trained as professional therapists under the National Skills Development Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have further contended that when a maximum number of businesses, like salons, gyms, restaurants and bars, have been granted permission to reopen and even Delhi Metro has been restarted, then why not the spas.

The petitioners have claimed that the spas in other States are running with full safety measures, but are not permitted in Delhi.