‘Why not nominate MLAs on rotation to civic bodies’

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre, the AAP government and the Legislative Assembly on BJP MLA Vijender Gupta’s plea seeking quashing of a notification nominating the same group of AAP MLAs to municipal corporations in the Capital.

A Bench of Justice G.S. Sistani and Justice Jyoti Singh gave the direction on the plea which contends that the same group of 13 MLAs were being nominated as councillors in the corporations.

The High Court also told the Assembly’s lawyer that since AAP has a large majority in the House, it can rotate the MLAs. “You [AAP] have a large majority, why not keep rotating,” the Bench asked and listed the matter for further hearing on September 27.

Mr. Gupta has alleged that since AAP formed the government in February 2015, the same group of party legislators have been repeatedly nominated as councillors in municipal corporations in violation of the laid down norms. The only difference being the replacement of rebel AAP MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai with S.K. Bagga in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), the petition said.