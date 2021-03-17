Why no women SHOs, DCW questions police

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued notice to Delhi Police seeking reasons as to why there were no women Station House Officers in the force across the 178 police stations.
The women’s panel said despite there being a 33% reservation for women in the force, according to reports, women participation in the force was “particularly low.”
‘Very shocking’
DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal sai: “We have been informed that there are no women SHOs in any of the 178 police stations in Delhi. This is very shocking and disappointing at the same time. It is very important to ensure equal participation of women in the force. Further, areas like GB Road must have women SHOs. We are taking this issue very seriously and will try to bring about a change.”
The Delhi police have been asked to respond to the queries by March 19.
“In order to ascertain the eligible women officers for the role, the women’s commission has also sought details of male and female officers of rank of inspector, including their sanctioned and current number of posts. The Commission has also asked the Delhi police to submit a list of steps taken to increase the participation of women officers at a higher level,” the DCW said.
