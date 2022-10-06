Why no CBI inquiry into ₹6,000 crore MCD ‘scam’: Sisodia asks L-G

BJP says reflection of the AAP’s ‘political frustration’

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi 
October 06, 2022 00:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

You should have ordered a CBI inquiry by now on the basis of the letter I wrote to you two months ago regarding corruption in the MCD, Sisodia wrote to the L-G. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday asked Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena why he has not yet given permission for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into an alleged ₹6,000 crore scam in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). 

“You should have ordered a CBI inquiry by now on the basis of the letter I wrote to you two months ago regarding corruption in the MCD. I request you to rise above petty politics and order a CBI inquiry into this matter immediately,” Mr. Sisodia said. 

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Sisodia’s letter to the L-G is nothing but a reflection of AAP’s “political frustration” as, Mr. Kapoor alleged, scams had been unearthed in every department run by the Delhi government.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
corruption & bribery
corporations
Delhi
politics
politics (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app