Why no CBI inquiry into ₹6,000 crore MCD ‘scam’: Sisodia asks L-G

You should have ordered a CBI inquiry by now on the basis of the letter I wrote to you two months ago regarding corruption in the MCD, Sisodia wrote to the L-G.

| Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday asked Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena why he has not yet given permission for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into an alleged ₹6,000 crore scam in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). 

“You should have ordered a CBI inquiry by now on the basis of the letter I wrote to you two months ago regarding corruption in the MCD. I request you to rise above petty politics and order a CBI inquiry into this matter immediately,” Mr. Sisodia said. 

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Sisodia’s letter to the L-G is nothing but a reflection of AAP’s “political frustration” as, Mr. Kapoor alleged, scams had been unearthed in every department run by the Delhi government.


