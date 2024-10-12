Why no action taken against health official accused of harassing lady doctor in a Delhi govt hospital: AAP asks L-G Saxena

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday (October 12, 2024) alleged that no action has been taken against a health official who is accused of sexually harassing a lady doctor in a Delhi Government hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in a press conference, questioned Lt Governor VK Saxena why no action was taken against the accused officer even though allegations against him were found to be correct.

Mr. Singh said the woman doctor filed her complaint against the medical superintendent of the hospital in October 2023. After a delay of four months, a probe was started by an internal committee in March 2024, he claimed.

"The internal committee in its probe found that the woman doctor's allegations against the officer were correct, yet no action was taken against him," he claimed further.

The AAP leader demanded action against the Health Secretary of Delhi Government and arrest of the accused officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.