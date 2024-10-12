GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Why no action taken against health official accused of harassing lady doctor in a Delhi govt hospital: AAP asks L-G Saxena

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh questioned Lt Governor VK Saxena for inaction against the accused officer for sexually harassing a lady doctor in a Delhi Government hospital

Updated - October 12, 2024 02:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh. File

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday (October 12, 2024) alleged that no action has been taken against a health official who is accused of sexually harassing a lady doctor in a Delhi Government hospital.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in a press conference, questioned Lt Governor VK Saxena why no action was taken against the accused officer even though allegations against him were found to be correct.

Party on the move: On the Aam Aadmi Party, its leader

Mr. Singh said the woman doctor filed her complaint against the medical superintendent of the hospital in October 2023. After a delay of four months, a probe was started by an internal committee in March 2024, he claimed.

"The internal committee in its probe found that the woman doctor's allegations against the officer were correct, yet no action was taken against him," he claimed further.

The AAP leader demanded action against the Health Secretary of Delhi Government and arrest of the accused officer.

Published - October 12, 2024 02:18 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.