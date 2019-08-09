‘Why is J&K under curfew if move is welcomed?’

Delhi University students and professors gathered at the Arts Faculty on North Campus on Thursday in protest against the Centre’s move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status.

Criticising the government’s move, third-year students from Jesus and Mary College — Shraddha Rai and Divyakriti Singh — said, “They [government] are sitting in their pretty offices in Delhi, deciding for a group of people who have no representation. The least you could do is consult their erstwhile leaders. I know the Opposition is weak, but people are not.”

Remarks condemned

Organised by student activist groups, including the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Pinjra Tod among others, the protest was dominated by women students who took the lead in raising slogans supporting Kashmiri women.

Amidst chants of “Kashmir ki auratein, hum tumhare saath hain (Women of Kashmir, we are with you)”, those protesting condemned the statement made by a BJP MLA who had earlier said that BJP workers are now at the liberty to marry “gori” [fair] Kashmiri women.

A Kashmiri student from Miranda House, while addressing the gathering said, “They’ve murdered my choice. They’ve murdered my self-respect,” referring to the MLA’s remark. She added, “If the move is welcomed in Kashmir, then why is it under curfew? These people are hungry for power”

Arfat Jaffri, a resident of Poonch added, “People were ready to go home for Id, but now we do not know if we will be able to leave or come back.”

While the legality of the government’s move is being questioned, Nandita Narain, former president of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association said, “The Presidential order states that support of the J&K Assembly was secured, except there is no Legislative Assembly. Consent was given by the Governor, a representative of the President. Essentially, the President took permission from himself.”

Heavy militarisation

For Nabila Ansari, a second-year student of St. Stephen’s College, it is important for the government to hold a referendum.

“If they truly believe that the move will benefit people then a referendum should be held. Let the people decide. The government has taken the current decision with such heavy militarisation. Clearly, they have an agenda and it does not look good at all,” she said.

Armed BSF personnel and Delhi Police forces maintained vigil as students marched on shouting slogans of “370 waapas lao” and “Kashmir hum tumhare saath hain”.