‘Why is Delhi CM trying to protect a  gaddaar’: Union Minister Smriti Irani asks

AAP MP Sanjay Singh says BJP trying to divert attention from killings of Pandits in valley

The political war of words over the arrest of Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain intensified on Wednesday with BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani asking why Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal was trying to protect a “ gaddaar (traitor)”.

Hitting back, AAP criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the arrest of Mr. Jain and Ms. Irani’s attack on the Chief Minister was a ploy to divert people’s attention from the issue of Pandits’ safety.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Irani, in a press conference held at the party headquarters, took potshots at AAP chief asking him pointed questions about the alleged culpability of Mr. Jain in the disproportionate assets case, for which the Health Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday.

Naming four shell companies allegedly owned by Mr. Jain and his family members, Ms. Irani asked the Delhi CM whether it was true that the Delhi Health Minister had laundered over ₹16.39 crore with the help of hawala operators.

Ms. Irani also alleged that Mr. Jain had, through shell companies, bought 200 bighas of land in several unauthorised colonies in the Capital. She asked whether the Delhi government’s move to regularise these colonies was linked to Mr. Jain’s alleged investments.

Responding to the allegations, Mr. Singh said, “Today, whatever was said by the Central government through Smriti Irani, was done only to divert attention from what instead should be the discourse in the media. The need of the hour is for the Centre to have a meeting and formulate a plan on neutralising terrorists in Kashmir and providing safety to the Kashmiri Pandits.”

Mr. Singh said while the nation was worried about the brutal murders of Kashmiri Pandits, the Centre had forced the agencies to file a “false case” against Mr. Jain.

However, Mr. Singh did not give direct answers to many of the questions posed by Ms. Irani for AAP Chief. He said the questions were invalid as the allegations against the Health Minister were “false” and “baseless”.

Later in the day, without any reference to Ms. Irani’s statements, Mr. Kejriwal issued a video statement in which he requested the Centre to give the necessary security to the Kashmiri Pandits while offering to work together with the Union government on the issue.

“Kashmiri Pandits had mustered up the courage to go back to reside in the valley, but they are meeting the same fate that befell the Pandits back in the 90s. Be it government officer Rahul Bhatt, Srinagar-based chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo… a total of 16 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed by terrorists this year,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He said that this is the second time in their lives that Kashmiri Pandits are being forced to flee their homes to stay alive and it is all because the state is unable to ensure basic security for them.

(with PTI inputs)