Why interested in telecasting narco test of Poonawalla on TV, asks HC to news channel

May 25, 2023

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked a news channel why it wanted to telecast the recording of narco analysis conducted on Aftab Poonawalla, accused of strangulating his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar made the query while hearing an application by the news channel seeking vacation of its April 19 order by which all media channels were restrained from displaying or telecasting any material related to the case.

“There are 20 murders all over India daily. What is so special about this case? Was the Nirbhaya case played on TV channels? Why are you choosing this particular case,” the Bench asked the news channel.

The High Court issued notice to the Delhi police on the application and listed it for further hearing on August 3.

The application was filed in a pending petition of the Delhi police in which they have sought to restrain media houses from publishing, printing and disseminating confidential information contained in the chargesheet and other such material collected during the course of investigation. The police opposed the channel’s application and said it will file a reply.

When the channel’s counsel submitted its fundamental rights were being violated due to the restrian on dissemination of information in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the High Court shot back, “This is your fundamental right? To display the matter that is sub judice on TV? How many criminal cases pending before courts are being displayed on TV?”

On April 19, the High Court restrained all news channels from displaying or playing content of the chargesheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad had submitted that the news channel had access to narco analysis video of the accused and the channel was restrained by the trial court from showing any such content.

The Special Public Prosecutor said similar order needs to be passed against all other channels as the video might have been shared with others. The Special Public Prosecutor said if the narco analysis video is telecasted it would prejudice the case.

Poonawalla, 28, was arrested for allegedly strangulating Shraddha and dismembering her body into multiple pieces using a saw or a cleaver knife. He kept the body parts in a 300-litre fridge for almost three months at his residence in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur before dumping them across the forested area of Mehrauli.

The police had filed 6,629-page chargesheet in the case on January 24.