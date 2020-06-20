Why hide details of casualties at Galwan Valley, says AAP MP

Not giving the country “correct information” on the ongoing border dispute between India and China is a “big betrayal” with the country, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Friday.
Speaking at a press meet after having expressed his displeasure over AAP not being invited to be a part of the all-party meeting on the issue, Mr. Singh asked why the BJP-led Centre “hid information” regarding casualties at the Galwan Valley from the country.
While seeking “strict action” against China, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said not allowing AAP to be part of the meeting was the Centre’s call.
“The Centre will have to answer this. The sacrifice of our soldiers should not go in vain. Government of India avenge the martyrdom of our soldiers,” he said.
“The sacrifice of the heroes of India demands the Centre to immediately take back the land that China has acquired from it... At this time we are all with the government. The positions prior to April 1 should be regained,” he added.
Mr. Singh also questioned how a party, which has a three-time CM of Delhi as a leader, could be excluded from the all-party meet.
