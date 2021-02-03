Why FIRs not registered against those dumping garbage on streets, HC asks North body

New Delhi

03 February 2021 00:09 IST

Court orders official to join virtual proceedings if matter not resolved

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the North Delhi Municipal Corporation why FIRs were not registered against those who have dumped garbage on the streets of Model Town here.

The court made the remark while hearing a plea alleging that sanitation workers, who have been on strike for about three weeks, have been dumping garbage on “the middle of the residential areas, markets and public roads”.

The court ordered that the Deputy Commissioner of the corporation would virtually join the proceedings in the matter on Friday, if the strike is not over by then and garbage collection work has not commenced.

Advertising

Advertising

The High Court was hearing a plea by the Federation of Model Town Associations, which contended that sanitation workers of the corporation are not only “wilfully absenting themselves from work for more than three weeks and not performing their statutory duties of removing garbage”, but also allegedly “bringing trucks full of garbage and filth and dumping them on the middle of the residential areas, markets and public roads”.

The federation has contended that such actions are causing tremendous health and safety hazards that too during COVID-19 times, when hygiene and public health is of paramount importance.