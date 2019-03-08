Delhi

Why didn’t Modi take action 5 years ago: Kejriwal

Accusing the BJP and the Congress of betraying the residents of unauthorised colonies for 20 years, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned why the Centre had waited for five years to take action.

PM approves proposal

On Thursday, the Union Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a proposal for setting up a committee that will recommend the process for conferring ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies.

Reacting to the development, the Aam Aadmi Party leader asked why the Bharatiya Janata Party had remembered the unauthorised colonies in the national capital now and why Mr. Modi had not acted on the issue in the past five years.

Vows before polls

The Chief Minister said that the BJP and Congress had been making the same promise before elections, adding that they then forget it after the polls come to an end.

