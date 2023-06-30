Why are you bothered if people are saving money due to AAP govt., CM asks L-G

June 30, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a response to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena’s comment on freebies in the Capital said that the latter does not understand Delhi and its people. He also questioned why it is bothering him if the residents end up saving some money because of the AAP government.

“The people of Delhi are hard working people. LG sir, you have come from outside, do not understand Delhi and Delhiites. Don’t insult the people of Delhi like this. The Delhi government does not steal like other governments. By saving money, it gives convenience to the people. Why is this bothering you?” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Mr. Kejriwal was responding to a media report on the L-G saying that Delhi residents have got used to freebies.