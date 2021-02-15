Delhi

Why are most posts in minorities commission lying vacant, HC asks Centre

The Delhi High Court on February 15 asked the Centre to explain why as many as six out of seven posts at the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) are lying vacant since October last year.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh directed the Ministry of Minorities Affairs to file a status report in 10 days in response to a plea for filling up the vacancies.

The court said the ministry has to explain why six out of the seven posts in the commission were vacant, saying “there cannot be so many vacancies”.

The petition, by Abhay Ratan Bauddh, has said that only the post of Vice Chairman of the commission was functional since October 2020. The plea, filed through advocate Vinay Kumar, said that the posts started becoming vacant since April 2020 and since October 2020, only one post was functional.

It further said that despite bringing the situation to the ministry’s attention, nothing has been done by the government.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2021 1:50:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/why-are-most-posts-in-minorities-commission-lying-vacant-hc-asks-centre/article33840885.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY