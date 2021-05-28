Why are mohalla clinics not open, asks BJP

New Delhi

The BJP on Friday said the “world class” mohalla clinics at the core of Delhi government’s claims of providing a robust health infrastructure stood exposed.

Instead of treatment, one only sees closed doors at these clinics, alleged Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. “When other doctors were giving consultations from their homes why were these clinics not even treating patients with other issues or giving virtual consultation?” he asked.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that crores from the Capital’s health budget had been earmarked for these clinics and demanded an investigation into where the money went.

“There has been a scam of hundreds of crores of rupees in the name of the clinics and it needs to be investigated by the CBI. At certain places there are two clinics running at same address. There has been big loot in the name of testing and medicines,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said mohalla clinics could have definitely given some relief to people both as testing and vaccination centres but were kept shut.