Why AAP not made accused in liquor policy case: SC to ED

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had stopped short of making the Aam Aadmi Party an accused in the Delhi excise policy case despite claims that the party was a “beneficiary”.

“A political party is said to be the beneficiary of this, but it is neither an accused nor impleaded in the case. How do you answer that?” Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate.

The Bench, also comprising Justice S.V.N. Bhatti, was hearing a petition filed by AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia against the cases registered against him by the CBI and the ED in the liquor policy case.

Justice Khanna further asked Mr. Raju whether it was possible to examine the Cabinet notes to decide a case.

Cabinet notes

The court wanted to know if Cabinet papers have the same kind of immunity as parliamentary proceedings.

“I believe there are specific Constitution Bench judgments barring us from examining Cabinet notes. I do not know if it applies to Delhi, because it is a Union Territory,” Justice Khanna said. The hearing will continue on Thursday.

Mr. Sisodia has been in custody since February 2023 in connection with an alleged scam concerning the liquor excise policy.

The Delhi High Court had in May refused to grant Mr. Sisodia bail after agreeing with the CBI’s objection that he was an influential person who may use his power to influence witnesses and derail the case.

Similarly, Mr. Sisodia had also failed in July to obtain bail in money-laundering charges arraigned against him in connection with the excise policy case.

He was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 following several rounds of questioning.

In March, the trial court had dismissed his bail plea saying he was prima facie the “architect” of the alleged scam and had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of ₹90-₹100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.