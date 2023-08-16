HamberMenu
Whom should the govt. serve — you or a few rich: Kejriwal in I-Day speech

Delhi CM bats for providing free power of up to 200 units to citizens across the country; he calls for peace in Manipur, Haryana, saying India can’t become a ‘Vishwaguru’ if such conflicts continue

August 16, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the recently passed Delhi services Act, saying the power of an elected government has been snatched away.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the recently passed Delhi services Act, saying the power of an elected government has been snatched away. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said free electricity of up to 200 units should be provided to all citizens in the country.

With an eye on next year’s general election, the CM also said that people must decide whether the government serves them or a select few billionaires.

Referring to the violence in Manipur and Haryana in his Independence Day address at the Chhatrasal Stadium, Mr. Kejriwal said the country couldn’t become a “Vishwaguru [world leader]” if such conflicts continued.

Fixing healthcare

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also laid down a blueprint for fixing the country’s school and healthcare system, saying that empowering the poor and ending poverty is his goal.

Training his guns on the BJP, he said in the past few years some select billionaires’ ₹12 lakh-crore debt was waived.

“Our country will have to make a decision today: should the government work for a few select billionaires or 140 crore people?” Mr. Kejriwal said.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Kejriwal said when AAP formed the government in Punjab and started giving free power up to 200 units, some people insulted him, saying, “Kejriwal is giving ‘free ki revdi’”.

“Should we waive the power bills of all 140 crore Indians up to 200 units, which will cost only ₹1.5 lakh crore?” the AAP chief said, adding that the sum would roughly be equal to the combined debt of “four billionaires”, which, according to newspaper reports, have already been waived by banks.

Mr. Kejriwal also talked about the need to cease the ethnic violence in Manipur and the communal clashes in parts of south Haryana.

“Manipur is burning. In Manipur, people of two communities are fighting and killing each other. Who is benefiting from this? In Haryana, two communities are fighting with each other. If we fight among ourselves, then how will India become a ‘Vishwaguru’?” he said.

The CM said all 10 lakh government schools in the country could be made better than private ones in just five years.

‘Make schools better’

“Delhi government schools have left private schools behind. We know how to do it. To fix all 10 lakh government schools in the country, all we need is ₹6 lakh crore,” he said.

The CM said his “dream is to not end the poor’s poverty” but to “make each poor person rich”.

He said only ₹10,000 crore is required to build one lakh mohalla clinics, ₹1.25 lakh crore to set up 500-bedded hospitals across the country, and ₹2.50 lakh crore to provide free healthcare to all.

He also slammed the Delhi services Act.

“The power of an elected government has been snatched away,” he said during his address.

