Who paid the shooter, asks Rahul Gandhi

Asked by the reporters to comment on the Jamia shooting incident as he was entering Parliament, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “Who paid the Jamia shooter?”

On Thursday, though he didn’t tweet anything on the incident, he had quoted Mahatma Gandhi. “I cannot teach you violence as I do not believe in it. I can only teach you not to bow your heads before anyone, even at the cost of your life,” Mr. Gandhi had tweeted quoting the Mahatma.

Meanwhile, Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas on Friday lodged a criminal complaint against BJP leader Anurag Thakur at Parliament Street Police Station for delivering “inflammatory hate speech leading to a man opening gunfire on a peaceful protester outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday.”

“When Anurag Thakur made an inflammatory speech, it triggered the perpetrator’s mind and he opened fire on students.” Mr. Srinivas said.

He added “Yesterday’s [Thursday] incident proves that the Nathuram Godse mindset is still alive. BJP leaders are disturbing the atmosphere of the country with their statements. The huge rise in hate crimes around the country are a reflection of the Godse fan club the BJP govt. has created through their venomous politics.”

Indian Youth Congress along with NSUI also organised a protest against Mr. Thakur. The protesters marched to Mr. Thakur’s house at 14 Janpath Road via Raisina Road and Rajendra Prasad Marg and were stopped by the police and detained.