White tigress dies in Delhi zoo

A 13-year-old white tigress died at the Delhi zoo on Wednesday evening, said zoo officials on Friday.

The tigress, which was born in the zoo, was cremated on its premises on Thursday.

“We noticed on Tuesday that the tigress had become less active and had not eaten the food we gave on Monday. We alerted the doctors and treatment was started, but the animal died around 6 p.m. on Wednesday,” a zoo official said.

The official said that all precautions were taken by the zoo staff to avoid any contact with the animal.

Earlier this month, the Central Zoo Authority in a letter to zoo officials said that COVID-19 has been confirmed in a tiger in a zoo in New York and directed all of them to be careful.

“Zoos in the country are therefore advised to remain on high alert; watch animals 24x7 using CCTVs for any abnormal behaviour/symptoms; keepers/handlers not to be allowed in the vicinity without safety gear, preferably PPE ; isolate and quarantine sick animals; and have least contact while providing food,” the letter said.

Samples sent

The official said that samples of the tigress have been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly. “The cause of death will be clear once the report comes,” the official said and added that IVRI will ensure that the tigress’ samples will be tested for COVID-19.

R.A. Khan, curator of the National Zoological Park, did not respond to multiple phone calls and messages.

‘Multiple lapses’

Former member secretary of Central Zoo Authority, D.N. Singh, said that there were multiple lapses on the part of zoo authorities.

“Director of Delhi zoo is bedridden for the last one week. The post of Joint Director has been vacant since December 2016,” he said.

“On Tuesday, doctors had advised to give the animal rectal saline, which will be absorbed faster. But the zoo authorities did not do it. According to my sources, the animal had dehydration,” Mr. Singh said.