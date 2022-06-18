‘Wherever BJP won, people worried’

CM tears into BJP at roadshow; Oppn. party objects to candidate being called ‘Pakistani’

CM tears into BJP at roadshow; Oppn. party objects to candidate being called ‘Pakistani’

The Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll got some much-needed star appeal with a roadshow by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, who asked people not to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as “wherever the BJP has won, people have become worried”.

On the same day, the BJP demanded action against an AAP spokesperson for allegedly calling the BJP’s candidate a “Pakistani”.

Mr. Kejriwal asked people to vote for his party if they wanted work done in their constituency.

“There is no benefit in voting for the BJP. If you vote for the BJP, they won’t do any work. The BJP fights with us all the time. If you want an MLA, who will fight all the time and not do any work, then vote for the BJP. If you want an MLA who works, then vote for jhaadu [AAP symbol],” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Wherever the BJP has won, people have become worried. I do not know how to fight, I know how to work,” the AAP chief added.

Mr. Kejriwal said he will ensure that works in the public interest are carried out when AAP wins the seat, calling it his “personal guarantee”.

Mr. Kejriwal said that people of the constituency had showered AAP with a lot of love in the last Assembly polls. He requested them to double AAP’s winning margin in this bypoll.

BJP demands action

Earlier in the day, a BJP delegation met the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer demanding action against an AAP spokesperson for allegedly terming Rajesh Bhatia, the BJP’s candidate for the Assembly seat, a “Pakistani”.

The delegation, led by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, accused AAP of insulting Mr. Bhatia and violating the model code of conduct.

In a recent debate on a news channel, an AAP spokesperson had allegedly said that Mr. Bhatia’s ancestors “must have come to India from Pakistan, so he was a Pakistani” in response to the BJP describing AAP’s candidate from the seat, Durgesh Pathak, as an outsider to the Rajinder Nagar constituency.

Mr. Bidhuri said that lakhs of Hindus and Sikhs came to India after Partition in 1947 and thousands of such families were settled in Rajinder Nagar. “By terming Rajesh Bhatia a Pakistani, the AAP spokesperson has insulted an entire community,” he said.

When contacted, an AAP spokesperson did not offer a comment.