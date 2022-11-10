Where was ₹1,286 crore green cess spent, Lekhi asks AAP govt.

Meenakshi Lekhi

Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government where had it spent the “₹1,286.93 crore” collected from the public as environment cess.

Addressing a press conference here, Ms. Lekhi said, “Out of ₹12,86.93 crore collected as environment cess, only ₹2,72.51 crore had been spent in 2015-16, out of which ₹265 crore was spent on Delhi Meerut Rapid Red Transport System.”

Smog towers

The Minister of State for External Affairs also claimed that AAP had “promised 10 smog towers” in the city but “only one was installed”. “Each month ₹80 lakh is spent on its maintenance but even that is not working,” she said.

“These days, [Mr.] Kejriwal is busy in his political tours to other States at the expense of tax money of Delhiites,” Ms. Lekhi said.

The BJP has been attacking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government on the issue of pollution, accusing him of being busy with “political tourism”.

Delhi’s air quality on Wednesday evening remained in the “poor” category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board data.

There was no response from the government or AAP at the time of filing this report.