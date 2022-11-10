Where was ₹1,286 crore green cess spent, Lekhi asks AAP govt.

Union Minister accuses Delhi Chief Minister of doing ‘political tourism’ on tax payers’ money

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 10, 2022 00:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Meenakshi Lekhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government where had it spent the “₹1,286.93 crore” collected from the public as environment cess.

Addressing a press conference here, Ms. Lekhi said, “Out of ₹12,86.93 crore collected as environment cess, only ₹2,72.51 crore had been spent in 2015-16, out of which ₹265 crore was spent on Delhi Meerut Rapid Red Transport System.”

Smog towers

The Minister of State for External Affairs also claimed that AAP had “promised 10 smog towers” in the city but “only one was installed”. “Each month ₹80 lakh is spent on its maintenance but even that is not working,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“These days, [Mr.] Kejriwal is busy in his political tours to other States at the expense of tax money of Delhiites,” Ms. Lekhi said.

The BJP has been attacking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government on the issue of pollution, accusing him of being busy with “political tourism”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Delhi’s air quality on Wednesday evening remained in the “poor” category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board data.

There was no response from the government or AAP at the time of filing this report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app