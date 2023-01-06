Where is the promised Delhi Shopping Festival, BJP asks Delhi govt.

January 06, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - NEW DELHI

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday took on the Delhi government for failing to deliver on the promises it made in the last year’s Rozgar Budget. “In the budget speech last year, the government promised to provide employment to 20 lakh people over five years. But it has not been able to provide employment to even 20 people in this financial year. No promise has been fulfilled and it is already time to present this year’s budget,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

The senior BJP leader said that the government had, in the budget speech last year, talked about organising ‘Delhi Shopping Festival’ from January 28 to February 26, redeveloping several markets, and framing policies to regulate cloud kitchens and food trucks; but none of these announcements had materialised.

“The government had earmarked ₹250 crore for the shopping festival, with Chief Minister Kejriwal asking travel agencies, hotels, and other players in the tourism sector to prepare for advance bookings. No one knows when the festival will take place,” the LoP said.

He added that the Delhi government only announces schemes to pat itself on the back. “This year’s budget has proved to be the biggest failure of the Delhi government. It shows that this government has neither any plans nor vision. The Kejriwal government will have to answer on what basis it made these announcements and why it did not take any steps to implement them,” Mr. Bidhuri added.