Where are the sanitising machines, BJP asks AAP govt.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Wednesday said he had written to Mr. Kejriwal to draw his attention to the “10 missing Japanese sanitising machines”, which the city government had “claimed to have bought” last year on April 14.

“Last year, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and MLA Raghav Chadha had displayed the machines and claimed they will do mass sanitising in Delhi,” Mr. Kapoor wrote. “Today, COVID-19 spread is at its peak and people are thinking where those Japanese machines are. Their purchase and publicity now smacks of a scam,” he stated.