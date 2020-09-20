Where all lines merge

New Delhi

20 September 2020 23:14 IST

Construction is set to begin soon on the Regional Rapid Transit System station at Sarai Kale Khan, which will see the integration of three Phase I RRTS corridors as well as train, metro and bus networks

Work on one of the country’s most significant multi-modal passenger transit hub is poised to begin soon in the heart of the Capital, even as construction on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is going on in full swing in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said that construction of the RRTS station at Sarai Kale Khan — where all the three Phase 1 RRTS corridors (Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat) will converge — should begin soon despite issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The RRTS station at Sarai Kale Khan will be seamlessly integrated with the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, the Delhi Metro Pink Line’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station and the Sarai Kale Khan Inter State Bus Terminal.

Easy movement

The station architecture has been designed to facilitate commuter movement between the different modes of transportation.

“Several pre-construction activities, including silo survey, have begun at the site,” said Sudhir Kumar Sharma, group general manager (strategic planning) of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Though Mr. Sharma did not comment on when exactly construction would start, sources said it is likely to commence over the coming few months and latest by the end of the year.

Top-priority

Sources said the Letter of Agreement to a construction agency was in the process of being awarded, following which manpower, equipment and other necessary resources will be mobilised for construction process. Given the ‘top-priority’ status of the project, sources said the NCRTC had undertaken significant pre-construction activities on its own so that the construction agency could get started on the station as soon as possible.

The NCRTC said that detailed designing of the station has been completed and its multimodal integration was finalised after deliberations and discussion with all stakeholders. All the requisite approvals have been obtained, soil investigation is complete, and pile load test and diversion of utilities such as 11KV, 33KV (BSES & DTL) lines are in progress.

Meanwhile, construction on over 50 km of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is on in full swing. The NCRTC said it successfully undertook civil construction work on the stretch from Sahibabad to Shatabdi Nagar (Meerut) around 16 months ago.

Foundation work for the viaduct is progressing at a fast pace, said the NCRTC.

Over 2,500 piles and 209 pile caps have been laid and around 100 pillars have been erected on the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai.

The launching of viaduct spans is in progress and the superstructure for the viaduct is now visible on the stretch. Construction of stations on the priority section (Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai) is also in progress. The particular stretch is scheduled to start operation by 2023, while the full 82 km RRTS corridor will be open to public by 2025.

Civil construction work

The NCRTC has also kicked-off civil construction work on the 32-km section from Duhai to Shatabdi Nagar (Meerut), which will host seven stations: Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani and Shatabdi Nagar. The foundation work for the Modi Nagar and Shatabdi Nagar stations is on in full swing; road widening and utility diversion work is under way between Duhai to Modipuram.